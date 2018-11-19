Editor’s note: Submit items to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

* * *

Nov. 24

• The West Bladen branch of the NAACP meets at 10 a.m. to elect new officers. For more information, call 910-872-5333.

Nov. 25

• The Elizabethtown Christmas Parade, hosted by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place in downtown Elizabethtown at 3 p.m.

Dec. 1

• The 45th annual Bladenboro Christmas Parade is at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Bladenboro.

Dec. 3

• Bladen County Commissioners, special meeting, is at 5 p.m. in the commissioners room of the courthouse.

• Bladen County Commissioners, regular meeting, is at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners room of the courthouse.

Dec. 7

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. It starts at 1 p.m. The December meeting will be Friday, December 7, and Friday, December 21, at 1 PM. People who are interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome to come and learn how easy it is.

• Compassionate Friends Border Belt Chapter meets at 3 p.m. at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. Any adult who has experienced a loss of their child, grandchild or sibling is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Jean Cross Burney at joanssister@hotmail.com or on Facebook.

Dec. 15

• Deadline for applications for the 12th annual Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project Pageant. For more information, contact Minnie Price at 910-872-5333 or 910-872-1712.

Dec. 21

