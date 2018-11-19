UNCP names admissions director

Elizabeth Hunter Elizabeth Hunter

PEMBROKE — Elizabeth Hunter has been named director of Admissions at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

She brings more than 14 years of diverse admissions experience in higher education.

Hunter was most recently at Duke University where she served as admissions and recruitment coordinator for the School of Nursing. She also worked in the undergraduate admissions office at N.C. State University.

Hunter, a native of Scotland County, joins the university during a record-breaking year for enrollment. This fall, UNCP shattered an eight-year mark when it welcomed 7,137 students to campus, a 14 percent increase compared with fall 2017.

She is the daughter of Robert Bell, a former member of the university’s Master of Public Administration faculty, and Debbie Bell, regional director of Admissions at St. Andrews College. Hunter also previously worked at her alma maters, Meredith College (undergraduate) and N.C. State (graduate), and St. Andrews.

