PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke will jumpstart the holiday season with the annual Lighting of Old Main on Nov. 27.

The traditional ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on the steps of the historic Old Main building. Light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and SGA President Omar Torres will provide brief remarks. Musical entertainment will be provided by the university music fraternities Phi Mu Alpha and Sigma Alpha Iota.