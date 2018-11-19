DEQ resets swine meeting

A postponed meeting for public input on the state’s draft swine waste management system general permit is now set for Nov. 27 in Clinton.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality made the announcement.

Nearly all North Carolina swine farms are subject to the requirements of the general permit. Information shared at the event will include a summary of a technical workgroup session held earlier that day.

Community feedback obtained through the meeting will assist DEQ in preparing a final draft permit which will be published for public review early next year.

The original meeting was cancelled due to the impact of Hurricane Florence.

The draft permit is available for review on the DEQ website at deq.nc.gov.