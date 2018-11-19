New trooper assigned to Sampson County

RALEIGH — The Highway Patrol’s graduating class of troopers on Friday included a Bladen County man.

Fernando Belmonte Bautista has been assigned to Sampson County.

Fourteen new troopers came through in the class. The ceremony was held at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium, with the oath of office administered by Associate Justice Cheri Beasley of the state Supreme Court.

In remarks from the commander of the Highway Patrol, Col. G.M. McNeill Jr. said, “These newly sworn troopers are now a part of the promising future of our esteemed organization. They are expanding on the great history of the State Highway Patrol and taking this exceptional training to the field to fulfill their role as ambassadors for our state.”

Bautista goes to his new duty station Dec. 5 for field training.