Pecan crop hurt by Florence

Officials with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services say the damage from Hurricane Florence in September will affect this year’s pecan crop.

North Carolina is among the top 10 in the country, producing between 3 million and 5 million pounds annually on about 2,000 acres. Most commercial orchards are in the eastern and southeastern part of the state.

“There are fewer pecans available this season, but we are fortunate that we do not have the tree loss that we experienced with Hurricane Matthew in 2016,” said Steve Troxler, the agriculture commissioner. “Pecan growers are still harvesting and will have crop available for the holiday season.”

The logo to look for when hoping to buy North Carolina pecans is the familiar Got To Be NC.

Among those listed on the N.C. Pecan Growers website is the Allen Family Orchard in Tar Heel and Taylor Pecans in Bladenboro.

The association celebrates Pecan Month and Pecan Day at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh on Nov. 30. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with free samples of pecan desserts and pecans available for purchase.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

