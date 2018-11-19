Bladen C.C. trustees pick new president, await state board approval

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College now awaits the decision from the state Board of Community College on its selection for president to succeed Dr. William Findt.

Findt will retire effective Jan. 1 after 10 years with the college. The college trustees met Friday morning after a week of interviews with the four finalists and have given the state board their selection for approval.

A decision from the state board is expected in December. The state board doesn’t usually meet during the month, but did place a potential meeting date on its calendar in the event a meeting was needed. Those dates are Dec. 20-21. Otherwise, its meeting is as regularly scheduled, the third Thursday and Friday of January.

Earlier in the week, the finalist candidates had the opportunity to meet with the search committee in formal interviews and informally with members of the community at the college campus.

The finalists for the position are Dr. Jewel B. Cherry, Dr. Shannon L. Kennedy, Dr. Amanda Lee and Dr. Gene Smith.

Cherry is vice president of student services at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem.

Kennedy is executive vice president at Cleveland Community College in Shelby.

Lee was most recently chief of staff and vice president of academic affairs at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Smith is the vice president of academic and student services and chief academic officer at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro.

Findt was just the fourth president as the college completed its first half-century.

The late Col. George Irving Resseguie, known on campus simply as The Colonel, was hired Dec. 16, 1967, as the first president and served until his retirement Sept. 19, 1984. The VMI graduate rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in a 20-year Army career before serving in education.

The late Lynn Grey King Sr., a charter member of the college’s Board of Trustees, followed Resseguie, serving from May 1, 1985, to May 31, 1997. He served two years in the Army and as a principal in the Bladen County School System for 22 years.

Dr. John Darrell Page became president June 1, 1997, and served until his retirement June 30, 2008. He came to the college in 1990 as vice president of Planning and Institutional Effectiveness.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

