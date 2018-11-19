Four County EMC grants awarded to trio

Contributed photo Ron Warren along with his class receives a grant for $1,950 from Gay Johnson, Four County EMC’s director of Corporate Communications. Contributed photo Ron Warren along with his class receives a grant for $1,950 from Gay Johnson, Four County EMC’s director of Corporate Communications. Contributed photo Dana Mills (left) and her class officers receive a commemorative check from Four County EMC’s director of Corporate Communications Gay Johnson. Contributed photo Dana Mills (left) and her class officers receive a commemorative check from Four County EMC’s director of Corporate Communications Gay Johnson. Contributed photo Sabrina Sasser (back right), with her class, receives a grant for $1,235 from Four County EMC’s Gay Johnson. Contributed photo Sabrina Sasser (back right), with her class, receives a grant for $1,235 from Four County EMC’s Gay Johnson.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three Bladen County teachers won $5,185 in Bright Ideas grants from Four County EMC.

“The Bright Ideas grant winners are making a real difference for students,” said Gay Johnson, director of Corporate Communications of Four County EMC. “Their creative projects will no doubt help students reach their full potential and spark higher interest in learning for years to come.”

Dana Mills, of West Bladen High School, submitted a grant titled West Bladen Aboretum. The award is for $2,000.

Ron Warren, of East Bladen High School, submitted a grant titled Pendulum Design Painting. The award is for $1,950.

Sabrina Sasser, of Dublin Elementary School, submitted a grant titled Lego Land! STEM Activities Develop Character and Communication Skills in 21st Century Learners. The grant is for $1,235.

In total, Four County EMC awarded over $18,500 to 14 teachers in Bladen, Duplin, Pender and Sampson counties this year. Four County EMC has contributed more than $435,500 to local teachers through the Bright Ideas program since the it began in 1994.

Johnson said the state’s electric cooperatives have collectively awarded more than $11.5 million for approximately 11,000 projects benefitting more than 2.2 million students in our state over the past 24 years.

“Education is key in building and maintaining strong communities,” he said. “At Four County EMC, we are proud to support the communities we serve by supporting the educators who shape our future leaders.”

Bright Ideas grant applications are collected each year through mid-September, and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April. North Carolina K-12 teachers may learn more at ncbrightideas.com.

Four County EMC serves over 32,500 members in Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus and Onslow counties.

