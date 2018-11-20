Click It or Ticket campaign underway

Click It or Ticket has begun for the Thanksgiving holiday week, a news release from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program says.

The campaign began Monday throughout the state. Law enforcement emphasizes the safety initiative through Sunday.

“This effort is about saving lives by increasing public awareness about the importance of seat belt use,” said Mark Ezzell. He’s the director of the N.C. Department of Transportation program.

In 2017, more than 1,400 people died in motor vehicle crashes. More than 400 involved people unbelted, the release said.

Robeson County was third among the state’s 100 counties with 19 deaths. Mecklenburg County had 31, Guilford 21, Wake 15 and Forsyth 13.

A year ago at Thanksgiving, Click It or Ticket checkpoints numbered 428, resulting in 40,000 traffic and criminal violations. There were 678 felony arrests.

The fine for not having all passengers properly restrained can reach $179.

The campaign also reminds, in addition to buckling up, to not drink and drive; designate a sober driver; obey speed limit signs; keep safe following distances; use headlights during inclement weather; and put away all distractions, in particular cellphones.