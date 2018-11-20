Dublin Primary honor roll announced

DUBLIN — The first nine weeks honor roll at Dublin Primary School has been announced by Principal Susan M. Cheshire.

Those on the list for third grade are:

• Superintendent’s List: Cole Brisson, Nazir Campbell, Everlee Nance

• “A” Honor Roll: Jason Dowless, Nathan Guyton, Cooper Mills, Halle Nobels, Sophia Pancoast, Jason Paniagua Velazquez.

• “A/B” Honor Roll: Dylan Brisson, Gavin Brisson, Serenity Council, Sarahi Cuc Reyes, Kevin Gonzalez-Monroy, Mason Greene, Natanya Jones, Giselle Lara, Marelyn Marroquin-Ramirez, Dylan McLaurin, Gregory O’Neal, Ethan Ortiz, JeLeah Purdie, Urijah Rhoda, Alexander Saraoz, Ian Smith, Ashley Solis-Sandoval, Haley Taylor, Shy’Ron Thompson, Lukus White.

Those on the list for fourth grade are:

• Superintendent’s List: Lydia Harris.

• “A” Honor Roll: Noah German, Payton Kinlaw, Cylee Lugenbell, Delton Murdock, Armando Reyna-Vicencio.

• “A/B” Honor Roll: Luke Beck, Bryce Butler, Syndy Castro-Mendez, Dawson Edwards, Melissa Garcia Ortiz, Jaxon Hair, Onyx Johnson, Alejandro Lopez Sandoval, Stephanie Maldonado-Ortiz, Carly Mejia Frank, Cristian Ramon-Reyes, Awnnica Ringer, Ijohne Weathers, Keon Whittington, Juleymie Zuniga-Labra, Ronnie Zuniga-Labra.