ELIZABETHTOWN — Monday is the date the N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will begin picking up storm-related debris in Bladen County.

Material should be along the shoulder of the roadway, the DOT said in a news release. Tree limbs and other vegetative debris should be separated from leftover construction and demolition-related material caused by Hurricane Florence.

The hurricane made landfall the morning of Sept. 14 near Wrightsville Beach and remained essentially parked between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach for about three days. Record flooding not seen since 1945 caused major destruction in Bladen County, in particular along the Cape Fear River in the Kelly and White Oak communities, in Bladenboro and in Clarkton.

Contractors will also be working Columbus and Robeson counties next week.

The release says contractors will make a sweep of each state-maintained roadway. Municipalities are making collections; the DOT says it will collect in East Arcadia, Sandyfield, Bolton and Boardman.

The DOT reminds to not place debris on the pavement or in the bottom of the ditch; contractors will not cross onto private property to make collections; and power lines or overhanging trees should be considered when placing along the roadway.

Boom trucks used by contractors, which use a hydraulic crane, cannot operate under power lines or low-hanging trees.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal