ELIZABETHTOWN — Deputies have arrested a teenager from Elizabethtown and charged him with selling drugs.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Frankie Baxley, 19, of the 1800 block of East Broad Street, is facing multiple charges involving marijuana. Bail was set at $100,000.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said an investigation was started based on complaints from the public about activity in the Locks Road area. Locks Road is off Broad Street, near Brown’s Creek Bike Trail, between downtown and N.C. 87.