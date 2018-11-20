FEMA recovery center extension expected

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lindsey Hinson, fourth from right, of Lower Cape Fear Hospice accepted the proclamation from Bladen County commissioners Monday night. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lindsey Hinson, fourth from right, of Lower Cape Fear Hospice accepted the proclamation from Bladen County commissioners Monday night.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Disaster Recovery Center is expected to soon announce extended time open, county commissioners were told Monday night.

Commissioner Michael Cogdell said it was his understanding FEMA was expected to keep the center open beyond Nov. 28 to Dec. 13. The center opened at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Building, also known as the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, in early October.

It was to be open for 60 days, though it had a temporary closure of two days for Hurricane Michael.

At press time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency was yet to announce the extension.

Commissioners held two meetings during the evening, with one to handle tax matters brought before it and the second in regular session.

In the meeting about tax matters, requests were made by Carolyn Wright representing the James B. Simpson estate and by Edward Lawrence.

Wright’s aunt died in November 2017 and she is handling property at White Lake of just more than two acres. Commissioners learned of confusion about what the property has been used for, and are trying to determine if the tax revaluation has been done improperly.

Wright is trying to sell respective parcels where the value went from $23,400 to $123,400, from $19,500 to $69,510, and from $18,250 down to $16,250. Whether there has been a mobile home park on the property is in question; there is not one there now. Renee’ Davis, the county tax administrator, said the property has been adjusted for the 2019 tax year, and confirmed taxes at the higher rate have been paid each of the last four years to include 2018.

She also said her office could find no record of a mobile home park ever being there; Wright’s letter to commissioners said there was in the 1980s. Discussion subsided with a general impression a mobile home park was once planned for the property but never materialized, and documents available do not support evidence of it ever being there.

Wright told commissioners her aunt, a widow, was more than 90 years old at the time of her death and had suffered from dementia in her last years.

Commissioners cited taxpayer responsibility to appeal values believed to be miscalculated, state law on what refunds are allowable and expressed compassion to Wright’s situation. They tabled the matter after Charles Ray Peterson’s motion to not allow any reimbursement and move forward with the adjusted 2019 rate, seconded by David Gooden, failed 7-2.

Lawrence, in June 2017, purchased lakefront property at White Lake he intends to improve and turn into his retirement home. He paid $325,002, and the tax value is listed at $453,000.

The property includes a house that he described as unlivable, without power for years and will eventually be moved off with no financial gain. Lawrence said after removing the house, he’ll have to improve the lot to make it suitable for building.

And he said he understands at that time, the tax value is most likely to increase.

Davis confirmed houses adjacent to the property, with livable homes, are in the upper $400,000s in tax value.

The value assessed to Lawrence’s land is $387,904.

Commissioners decided to have the property looked at again by Gary Piner, the county’s contracted appraiser, before making a decision.

In other matters, the commissioners will took into ways to help Bladen County’s spot in the 2018 County Health Rankings Report, a part of the presentation from Wayne Raynor. He’s the director of the Health and Human Services Agency.

Once ranked No. 99 of 100 counties in the state, Bladen is now 95th. Columbus, Edgecombe, Vance, Scotland and Robeson are also at the bottom.

Asked by Commissioner Arthur Bullock how it could be made better, Raynor suggested a strategic plan.

“Look at the best practices and see what works in other parts of the nation,” Raynor said. “Get a plan, and hold the Health Department accountable to go with that plan.”

Commissioners agreed that, rather than creating a committee for that purpose, it would ask Healthy Bladen Collaborative to weigh in toward the goal of a strategic plan.

On the county website, the Health Department has a Strategic Action Plan in effect for 2016-19 with the objective “to identify and set priorities for operation of the Department for the next three years.” Also, it says, “The Bladen County Health Department is committed to implementing the plan to improve the health status of the residents of Bladen County.”

Commissioners did not mention this document in their discussion.

Lindsey Hinson, community outreach coordinator at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, accepted from commissioners a proclamation for National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in Bladen County in November.

Sabrina Murchison, a county employee, inquired about a longevity policy. The board did not make an exception for her situation, which is having been hired three days after the Oct. 31 cutoff.

Commissioners approved a public hearing for their next meeting, Dec. 3, with regard to rezoning a residential property at 3175 N.C. 20 in Harrells. The petitioner wishes to use the property for an auto repair shop and have it zoned commercial.

Also on Dec. 3, the commissioners will have their swearing-in ceremony at the beginning of the regular meeting. In a meeting at 5 p.m., commissioners will have training regarding demetnia-friendly initiative training.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

