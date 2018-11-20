Fundraiser aids hurricane relief

Contributed photo Southern Smoke Barbecue, Harrells Christian and community sponsors worked together to raise money for the North Carolina Baptist Men. From left are Emma Dubose, Scarlett Rose Robinson (current Tiny Miss HCA), Eve Bradley Hardison and Sarah John Jackson. All lower school students were singing the national anthem at the varsity football game that evening, and the girls also attended Come to the Table with their families. Contributed photo Southern Smoke Barbecue, Harrells Christian and community sponsors worked together to raise money for the North Carolina Baptist Men. From left are Emma Dubose, Scarlett Rose Robinson (current Tiny Miss HCA), Eve Bradley Hardison and Sarah John Jackson. All lower school students were singing the national anthem at the varsity football game that evening, and the girls also attended Come to the Table with their families.

HARRELLS — More than $7,000 was raised Oct. 27 for Hurricane Florence relief in a fundraiser at Harrells Christian Academy.

Southern Smoke Barbecue, Harrells Christian and community sponsors worked together to raise money for the North Carolina Baptist Men.

The dinner, which was hosted in the Foundation Center on the campus of HCA, featured delicious recipes from Chef Matthew Register. Guests gathered around linen-clad tables to enjoy traditional Southern fare while beloved Carolina classics drifted through the speakers.

Party Perfect Rentals, US Foods, Heritage Farms, Beach and Barn, and Blue Ribbon Show Services helped to sponsor the evening.

