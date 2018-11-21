HARRELLS — Retired Army Gen. Dan Allyn and retired Navy Capt. Chuck Deleot shared testimonies Nov. 8 at a Veterans Day celebration at Harrells Christian Acadmey.

They appeared, a news release from the school said, on behalf of the Patriot Foundation, an organization that provides scholarship funding for children of killed, wounded, injured or seriously ill soldiers from Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell in Kentucky and Fort Carson in Colorado. The foundation provides a percentage of funding for child care for the families of fallen and disabled soldiers whose surviving spouses need to obtain additional job training and development.

“There is no limit to what our country can be if we focus on helping others instead of soley on our own pursuits,” Allyn said.

Deleot said, “We all are given a gift from God…to live a life of consequence.” And he said no one understands that better than the men, women, and families who serve in the U.S. military.

Harrells was the first school to donate to the Patriot Foundation. In 2017, Harrells Christian gifted 10 percent of its proceeds from the annual 5K Run/Walk for technology to the foundation. The sixth annual event was held Nov. 10.

Contributed photo

Retired Army Gen. Dan Allyn and retired Navy Capt. Chuck Deleot shared their inspiring testimonies during Harrells Christian Academy’s Veterans Day chapel service. Deleot, front, greets Noah Tanner and Allyn greets Laney Bell. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_harrellsveteransday.jpg Contributed photo

Retired Army Gen. Dan Allyn and retired Navy Capt. Chuck Deleot shared their inspiring testimonies during Harrells Christian Academy’s Veterans Day chapel service. Deleot, front, greets Noah Tanner and Allyn greets Laney Bell.