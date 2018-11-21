Services available to veterans were shared in the Nov. 10 meeting of the Battle of Elizabethtown chapter meeting of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Vietnam veterans were also honored during the gathering at Bethel Baptist Church.

Jeff Smith, a Vietnam veteran with the Army, spoke about the history of the term “veteran” and changes in who was recognized as a veteran over the years. He discussed various veterans’ organizations and health-care facilities.

Smith and chapter members shared experiences with services provided to families of which many veterans may be unaware such as health care, assistance with home health expenses and providers and educational opportunities for the veterans and their families. Smith informed the group that more than 35 million veterans are currently eligible for veterans’ services and encouraged them to make veterans in the local community aware of these benefits.

Linda Smith, a Vietnam era veteran with the Air Force, is the chapter’s vice regent and serves on the DAR Service For Veterans committee. She works with the local VA hospital to learn how the organization can support programs for veterans. This month, the chapter held a Shower for Veterans to collect clothing, toiletries and money which she will donate to the hospital.

The chapter also recognized the service of the Smiths and fellow Vietnam veteran Jimmie Dew with pins. The Smiths pinned each other while Regent Terry Smith pinned Dew. The guests joined the chapter members for lunch provided by the hostesses before the business meeting began.

Several committees reported on current activities.

The chapter received Good Citizen nominees and American History Essay Contest entries to recognize local student achievement in the spring. A historical marker restoration project was approved. Members were encouraged to assist in a clean-up project at Harmony Hall on Dec. 8.

Plans were made for a bylaws review and to complete the annual chapter achievement report. Chapter Historian Sheila Calloway and Regent Smith shared a recent discovery of chapter history artifacts and records in the basement of the courthouse; some items dated back to the founding of the local DAR in 1928-29. It was an exciting find during the 90th anniversary year, especially since members feared these materials had been lost.

The next meeting will be held Jan. 12 at Purdie United Methodist Church in Tar Heel. The focus will be women’s health, the selection of a nominating committee for elections in May and designating delegates for upcoming state and national conferences. Members are reminded to wear red to promote awareness of women’s heart health.

Contributed photo

Retired Vietnam era veterans Jeff and Linda Smith pin each other with DAR commemorative pins to recognize their service. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DAR-Smiths-pin-each-other-email.jpg Contributed photo

Regent Terry Smith pins Vietnam veteran Jimmie Dew. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DAR-Regent-Smith-pins-Dew-email.jpg Contributed photo

Vietnam era veterans Jeff Smith, Linda Smith and Jimmie Dew were recognized with commemorative pins honoring their service at a recent meeting of the Battle of Elizabethtown DAR chapter in Bladenboro. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DAR-Three-veterans-honored-email.jpg Contributed photo

