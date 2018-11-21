ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Youth Focus will receive the Extended Hope building as per their request to the Board of Education.

In a meeting Monday, Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said the county commissioners had been given first right and declined, allowing the school board to move forward. Before doing so, several questions to the action were raised by the board’s lawyer, Gary Grady, and Youth Focus President Minnie Price.

The building, declared surplus by the school board and bringing in $18,000 annually in rent, is said to be in need of roof repairs. With the exchange, those will not be the responsibility of the school board.

Grady cautioned the board against making a hasty decision without understanding what the law says about the building. He said he had checked with multiple entities and believes the building’s fair market value takes precedence over the board’s wishes to convey it to Price’s group with no compensation.

Grady said that it being listed on the National Historic Register did not have any restrictions on the property.

“There cannot be any restrictions on the property unless there is federal money used for it, like a federal grant that has been awarded,” he said.

His research of the matter eventually led him to Tyler Mulligan at the UNC School of Government.

“This is what he deals with,” he said. “I basically went over the facts with him.”

Grady said Mulligan told him the school board would be unlikely to withstand a legal challenge for giving the building without receiving something for it.

“I am compelled to give this board an opinion that … I don’t think that the board can convey the property without receiving some sort of monetary consideration, legally,” he said. “I think it would be difficult to sustain a challenge.”

He added, “If the board elects to do it, I will defend it to the best of my abilities, because that’s my job.”

Price said she didn’t agree with Grady. She questioned the desire to get fair market value in light of the school board’s action with the Bladenboro Historical Society and Spaulding Monroe.

“Why are you wanting, in your opinion, to get fair market value from the Extended Hope building?” Price asked. “Just because you are getting $1,500 a month for leasing the building. They were not charged. So why are you charging us? Why do you want to charge us?”

“It’s not that I am wanting to do this,” explained Grady. “I am mired by law to give this board my best opinion.”

Fair market value is essentially what a willing purchaser and willing seller would be willing to pay he explained. Grady earlier said the previous conveyances were not the same as this one, and had covenants in place that lowered their value.

In light of Grady’s cautions, the board voted to allow the group to have it for free, with the restriction that if it was unused or used for another manner than the purpose for which it was given, it would revert back to the Board of Education.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

