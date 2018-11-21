Three bridges in Bladen County closed by Hurricane Florence in September could all be open as soon as the end of January.

A state Department of Transportation spokesman said Tuesday work on all three has shown progress such that one could be open by Christmas, the other two about a month later.

Two, on U.S. 701 near Garland and another on Johnsontown Road, had to be redesigned and constructed. The third, U.S. 701’s southbound span over the Cape Fear River into Elizabethtown, was closed so crews could remove debris that came to rest against it.

“We did an accelerated design and construction schedule for both,” said Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the DOT in reference to the bridges near Garland and on Johnsontown Road. “We are replacing the bridges at both sites. Our contractors have done an amazingly fast job on both of these sites.

“We can now report that we plan for the new bridge on U.S. 701 to open to traffic by Christmastime, if not a little sooner. We think the new bridge on Johnsontown Road will be reopen by the end of January 2019.”

Before four days of rain caused the Cape Fear River to rise last week, crews had completed roughly 7 percent of the work at the U.S. 701 bridge near Elizabethtown. Without another delay, Barksdale said work is expected to be completed in January.

A temporary barge landing will soon be built in the area known as Tory Hole Park.

Barksdale said about 175 sites in Bladen County were impacted by the hurricane, which came ashore near Wrightsville Beach the morning of Sept. 14. Flooding on the Cape Fear followed the next week in Bladen County. Of those sites, at least 36 required road closures.

