Widening N.C. 87 near Elizabethtown not funded in plan running to 2027

ELIZABETHTOWN — Widening of N.C. 87 between Airport Road and Elwell Ferry Road remains on the horizon, but it is not funded in the current State Transportation Improvement Plan that runs through 2027.

The major artery runs from beyond Burlington south to Wilmington, carrying many from Fayetteville into and through Bladen County. It is four lanes of divided highway from Ramsey Street in Fayetteville to Elizabethtown, stopping at Airport Road.

The widening project in the STIP is now broken into four sections — A, B, C and CA, said Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the DOT.

“CA is the interchange we are going to build at NC 87 and NC 11,” Barksdale wrote in an email. “This is funded, and there is an open house next week for it.

“Section A is from the E-town Bypass to Elwell Ferry Road: Not funded in the currently adopted STIP, which goes through 2027.”

Also not yet funded is section B from Elwell Ferry Road to N.C. 11.

Barksdale said section C is the widening of N.C. 87 from N.C. 11 to U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County.

“This is currently funded in the adopted STIP,” Barksdale wrote. “However, section C is currently competing for funding in the next round of the STIP, which will go through the years 2029 and will be adopted next year. For this new round (new STIP), it did not receive funding at either the state or regional levels this year. It is still being scored in the division category. A decision about funding for Section C will be made when the N.C. Board of Transportation adopts the next STIP in June 2019. A draft new STIP plan will be released in January.”

The open house next week is on Wednesday in Riegelwood for section CA, the interchange of N.C. 87 and N.C. 11. The drop-in meeting — there is no formal presentation; design maps are available, and representatives can answer questions — is 4 to 7 p.m. at Sandyfield Town Hall, 1795 Woodyard Road.

The project to improve safety will incorporate an overpass, loops and ramps that will accomodate widening of N.C. 87. Last year, it was made into an all-way stop as an interim measure.

The DOT says it will collect comments through Dec. 31 and plans to award a construction project in February 2021.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

