ELIZABETHTOWN — The eighth annual Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is shaping up to be a superb success, its executive director says.

The drill team from Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy has been named the grand marshal. It has won a national award two years in a row at the Gen. John J. Pershing Memorial Drill Competition.

“The kids are thrilled,” Maynard said. “The chamber is renting a professionally decorated float to recognize them. The rest of the students that participate, but were not on those drill teams, will be marching behind them.”

The parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday. The lineup will begin at the Elizabethtown Town Hall Municipal Building along Morehead and Marvin streets, starting about 1 p.m.

Maynard is excited because the chamber is getting to include a really large array of students.

“They are ecstatic about the opportunity, and for being recognized as well,” she said. “I was excited to give them that phone call this year.”

Maynard promises a variety of entrants this year, with everything from baton twirlers to Girl Scouts to several of the Shriners groups. She said that a lot of the local churches will also be participating with youth groups and choirs that will sing along the parade route. Both the towns of Elizabethtown and White Lake will be participating.

“The theme of the parade is shop local,” said Maynard.

“I think that having the parade on Sunday is a huge, positive thing, a big time positive thing,” said Mike Suggs, owner of Fishers Men’s Shop and The Ladies’ Shop. “It brings people to town. It’s two-fold. You have a parade, and you can have that on any day, but it brings in on Sunday, which brings us in additional business. It’s kind of a win-win for people that want to see a parade and people that are in business downtown. It’s much better than having it on a Saturday or Friday, when you are busy and those parking spaces are taken up because of a parade. That Sunday thing is a real good thing, I think.”

Elizabethtown police will lead the parade and a horse-drawn carriage sponsored by Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery will be at the end of it.

“We end the parade with the one and only St. Nick,” she said. “He will also be in a horse drawn carriage. The parade will end with a local horse club bringing up the rear.”

Following the Christmas parade it is the first Sunday of extended shopping hours that downtown merchants will be open.

“I’m told by the merchants that it is a very good way to end that weekend, by having their doors open to shop after the parade,” she added.

Ricky Leinwand, of Leinwand’s on Broad Street, said the parade is really good, and it’s and major boost for business.

“The parade kind of culminates the Black Friday week,” he said. He explained that he likes having sales spread out all week that week and that the parade really brings things together, including the store’s Sunday hours.

“It really works out good,” he said.

Maynard also wanted to remind participants and spectators that candy will not be thrown during the parade, but can be handed out if you have walkers alongside the participants.

The chamber is still accepting applications if anyone is interested. Organizations should call the chamber office at 910-862-4368 or email Maynard at tourism28337@embarqmail.com to reserve a spot in the lineup.

