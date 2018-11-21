Shop small and share in community growth

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Many downtown Elizabethtown merchants, such as Leinwand's, have decorated storefront windows for the Christmas season. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Many downtown Elizabethtown merchants, such as Leinwand's, have decorated storefront windows for the Christmas season. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Yea Yia's Gifts & More proudly flies the 'shop local' flag in front of its festively decorated spot on Broad Street. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Yea Yia's Gifts & More proudly flies the 'shop local' flag in front of its festively decorated spot on Broad Street.

ELIZABETHTOWN — For Ricky Leinwand the draw for Shop Small and Small Business Saturday is a bit more than just growing his business.

“It’s important that our locals do shop, and not just Leinwand’s,” he said. “It’s about shopping as much as you can local.”

His take on the weekend has a lot to do with the one thing most people dread — taxes.

“The sales tax means a lot to our budget,” he said. “The more people spend in Bladen County and Elizabethtown, Bladen County for that matter, the more money we collect, and the more we can do for our citizens.”

He mentioned that these local business are the ones that buy ads for annuals, for gift certificates for cheerleader sponsorship, and the Boy Scouts.

“We are the ones that support all the civic organizations in Elizabethtown and Bladen County,” he said. “It’s nice for everyone to think about us.” For him it’s about giving back as they give, and he knows that Bladen County doesn’t offer a movie theater, but stressed that Bladen is as competitive as it can get anywhere else.

“We appreciate it more,” he added. “We are a part of the community and we want you to be a part of our business community. We appreciate it a lot.”

Shop Small Saturday is a nationally recognized day, meant to have a place alongside Black Friday when big box stores thrive and Cyber Monday when online retail giants score.

“It actually started after we were already had Shop Local as our motto with the chamber,” said Dawn Maynard, executive director of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “It worked out well for us to go ahead and carry it on with the same weekend we were already doing the shop local promotions.”

That weekend local merchants will have their Shop Small merchandise in place as well as provide lots of other shopping incentives. Materials that have been provided includes doormat, flags, balloons and buttons.

Maynard expects a lot of stores will use these items in their store window displays.

Todd Lyden with the Bladen Community College’s Small Business Center provided those items in conjunction with a sponsorship by American Express.

“It reminds residents to not just shop small that day, but hopefully for the entire holiday season,” Maynard said. “Our shop local theme will fall into place with our annual Christmas parade. It’s the day after that small business Saturday takes place.”

Mike Suggs, owner of Fishers Men’s Shop and The Ladies’ Shop, says he is looking forward to the parade and the Shop Small Saturday.

“Everything in the store will be at least 15 percent off,” he said. “It’s the only time of year that we offer everything on sale. We will have items up to 50 percent off also.”

“I’m glad that there is a small business Saturday,” he added, saying that its starting to catch on. “We are a small town and we come a little slower than the big towns. That weekend is getting to be very huge and it used to not mean as much back in the day but now it’s getting bigger every year.”

Maynard is expecting businesses will continue to get in touch with her and share some of the information on their discounts and what’s going on in their stores that will entice people to come in.

“I think it is very smart and a well chosen day, to be falling the day after Black Friday,” she said. “It just keeps those savings and those doors open for the merchants to be able to hopefully have their cash registers overflowing, and bringing in all weekend long.”

Shoppers should expect a mass email with more details from the chamber, noting merchants and members. Ads will be in the paper with more details.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.

