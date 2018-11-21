ELIZABETHTOWN — The Empty Stocking Fund is empty no more.

The first donations came in this week.

• Classic Cruisers Car Club (Wayne Dove), $800.

• Clarkton Lion’s Club, $50.

This year’s Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership between the Bladen Journal, the Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s. Donations are collected at the Bladen Journal to be used by the less fortunate. DSS collects and vets applications, then determines those most in need.

Participants in 2017 are not eligible this year.

Those selected are contacted by the newspaper and can pick up a voucher for use at Leinwand’s.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 12, and donations through Dec. 14. The applications are available in English and Spanish.

The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s new office at 109 N. Pine St. in Elizabethtown.

To reach the newspaper office, enter off West Broad Street between First Bank and the Johnson Law Firm — this is the same entry to the Division of Motor Vehicles office where people can apply for driver’s licenses. Drive to the back as the DMV signs direct, and the newspaper office is under the same roof in Suite D. Enter on the right side of the building, where signs say “Executive Suites” and “Bladen Journal” and the door is marked by the letter “D.”

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

The Bladen Journal will ask those donating to come together for a group picture on the Friday after Christmas.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_emptystocking-1.jpg