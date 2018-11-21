FEMA registration deadline extended to Dec. 13

As expected per the message of Bladen County Commissioner Michael Cogdell on Monday night, the deadline for registration with FEMA has been extended to Dec. 13.

The governor’s office made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper’s statement said $895 million in state and federal resources have already been approved.

Florence made landfall on the morning of Sept. 14 near Wrightsville Beach. It stayed in southeastern North Carolina for about three days between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.

The storm is blamed in the deaths of 42 people. Damage statewide is estimated to be $17 billion.

Bladen is one of 34 counties eligible to apply for individual assistance. The others are Anson, Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Chatham, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Durham, Greene, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Union, Wayne and Wilson.

To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or Disaster Assistance.gov/es for Spanish. Or, call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Disaster recovery centers are also open and registration can be done there. The center in Bladen County is at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown, the home of the county’s Cooperative Extension offices.

FEMA, as of Nov. 20 according to the governor’s office, has approved $95.8 million in housing help for 32,476 North Carolina households. This includes temporary housing in hotels, apartments, travel trailers and manufactured housing.

Nearly 400 families accounting for more than 1,100 people are in hotels through the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low interest loans to homeowners and renters who encountered storm damage. More than $264 million in loans have been approved for 6,917 North Carolinians. Another $34 million in loans are approved for 574 business owners.

The deadline for filing SBA applications is Dec. 13. Business recovery centers can be reached by calling 800-659-2955.

Anyone needing information on housing, recovery or other post-storm needs can call 211, or 888-892-1162, or text FLORENCE to 898211. There is also information at ncdps.gov/florence.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

