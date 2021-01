David Phelps will be featured Saturday in concert at Village Baptist Church, 906 S. McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. and is part of the “It Must Be Christmas” 20th anniversary tour.

The Grammy and Dove award-winning tenor is best known as part of the Gaither Vocal Band. He’s performed at the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

More information is available at ticketbud.com or davidphelps.com.