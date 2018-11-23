Chemours, a chemical company in northern Bladen County, has drawn the largest fine ever levied by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

In a deal announced Wednesday, Chemours has agreed to pay a $12 million penalty, plus $1 million for investigative costs. It also agreed to sharply reduce air emissions for the nonstick compound known as GenX, and to spend millions to provide permanent replacement drinking water supplies to neighbors with contaminated water wells.

The consent order includes a 30-day period for public comment.

“People deserve access to clean drinking water and this order is a significant step in our ongoing effort to protect North Carolina communities and the environment,” said DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan in the release.

The penalty is greater than the $7 million Duke Energy Corp. agreed to pay in 2015 for groundwater contamination at its 14 coal-burning power plants.

The state environmental agency sued the company last year alleging its discharges of GenX and other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS, violated clean-water laws. Environmental group Cape Fear River Watch also sued both the company and the state.

All those lawsuits would be dropped if this settlement is approved by a judge after giving the public until Dec. 21 to comment.

Chemours is expected to provide drinking water in either a public waterline, a whole building filtration system or under-sink reverse osmosis drinking water systems depending on the level of contamination.

Chemours agreed to further penalties if by the end of next month it fails to cut air emissions by at least 92 percent from last year’s level, and by 99 percent by the end of next year. Failing to meet next month’s target could cost Chemours $350,000, while missing the 99 percent reduction goal next year could cost the company $1 million.

A second press release, which was sent Friday from DEQ, states that there will be a community information session at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bladen Community College auditorium. Items slated for discussion include water sampling results, as well as data from blood and urine analysis.

“For now we are in the 30-day comment period,” DEQ’S Megan Thorpe said in a telephone interview Friday. “We are awaiting feedback from people affected and other stakeholders.”

Chemours denied it violated any law, regulation or permit and said the deal it struck simply allowed it to avoid the expense and risks of litigation while addressing public concerns.

“We want folks to be able to submit comments, and it is really the information we want people to have a hold of right now,” Thorpe added. She is the communications director for the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Mike Watters, a resident near the plant, is encouraging everyone to attend the upcoming meeting and also write to DEQ with regards to their displeasure in the handling of this contamination.

The proposed consent, in paragraph 48, states “DEQ reserves the right to withdraw or withhold its consent if the comments regarding the Consent Order disclose facts or considerations indicating that the Consent Order is inappropriate, improper, inadequate, or requires modification.”

“We need to meet and draft up good comments as a community,” he shares in a Facebook post. Watters has stated that he has noticed that the air emissions are reducing, and that it is starting to make an impact.

“I have seen humming birds and bumblebees, which I haven’t seen for a few years,” he added.

Comments can be submitted electronically to comments.chemours@ncdenr.gov or mailed to the assistant secretary’s office, RE: Chemours Public Comments, 1601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1601.

A copy of the proposed order, and the state’s investigation, is available on DEQ’s website at deq.nc.gov.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.

