PEMBROKE — A Columbus County native and her husband, whose son graduated from UNC Pembroke, have been honored through an endowed scholarship.

The Lacy and Alice Bacot Higher Education Scholarship will benefit full-time students with demonstrated financial need, a news release from the university says. Students from Bladen, Robeson, Columbus and Scotland counties will receive first consideration for the award.

Greg Bacot, a 1985 graduate, is their son and established the endowment. Alice Bacot grew up in Columbus County as part of a farming family, eventually working at Southeastern General Hospital in Lumberton in her adult life. Lacy Bacot was born in Cumberland County to a farming family, served in the Army and had a career witih Burlington Industries of better than 30 years.

Greg Bacot resides in Mocksville, a community just southwest of Winston-Salem along Interstate 40.

“My parents were ‘salt of the earth’ type folks,” Greg Bacot said in the release. “They believed in doing what was right. They said education was the key to life and that it was something that could never be taken away. They believed in the golden rule; in fact, the golden rule was posted on the wall at home during my childhood.”

He attended when the university was still known as Pembroke State.

“Dr. Barry O’Brien made sure he called on me in class, even when I didn’t know the answer,” Bacot said. “Dr. Leon Bolich kept us focused and on-task during his lectures. And Dr. Robert Brown made history fun and exciting.

“UNCP is a great place for learning, and I’m very grateful for the education I received.”

The school expressed its gratitude as well.

“We are greatful to Mr. Bacot for this generous scholarship gift,” said Dr. Bryan Robinson, UNCP’s vice chancellor for Advancement. “His parents’ commitment to education and integrity will live on through future UNCP students who will benefit from this scholarship by earning a degree and making an impact on our society.”