ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County 4-H is the recipient of a $2,000 gift from Kuraray American Inc.

Stacie Kinlaw, the county’s 4-H agent, accepted on behalf of the organization and offered her thanks. The gift will go toward the purchase of equipment to enhance the robotics educational program, a part of the science, technology, engineering and math curriculum commonly referred to as STEM.

“Bladen County 4-H has identified increasing local opportunities for STEM experience as a priority strategy to help youth achieve success beyond high school,” Kinlaw said in a news release. “Robotics with the coding, technology, problem-solving and design components offers a wonderful tool to engage our youth in STEM.

“We are especially grateful for the corporate sponsorship and partnership with Kuraray America, Inc. A donation like this will help start a seed in our county, and it has the potential to grow exponentially through the youth that will use the equipment and learn from their staff.”

Kuraray has a production facility in Fayetteville.

“Corporate social responsibility is important to Kuraray, and these types of initiatives began with our founder, Magosaburo Ohara; Kuraray supports a wide range of educational projects but is especially interested in supporting K-12 programs that enhance STEM skills,” Jia (Chow) He said in the release. He is production manager at the Fayetteville plant. “We believe that these skills may lead to interest in technical careers among students.”

Previously, the Bladen 4-Hers borrowed equipment and technical assistance from North Carolina A&T.

Kinlaw said to prepare for the robotics expansion, Bladen County 4-H would need to invest in equipment such as robotic kits and iPads to program electronic devices. Kuraray’s gift helps provide funds to start the collection of necessary equipment.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

