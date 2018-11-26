Hardin in select company in Panthers’ honors

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ashley Hardin, seventh from left, is an East Bladen High School senior honored Sunday at the Carolina Panthers' game with Seattle. Hardin was named one of 10 recipients as a Community Captain. Those chosen are from across North and South Carolina, where more than 300,000 high school students play sports and are eligible for the award. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ashley Hardin, seventh from left, is an East Bladen High School senior honored Sunday at the Carolina Panthers' game with Seattle. Hardin was named one of 10 recipients as a Community Captain. Those chosen are from across North and South Carolina, where more than 300,000 high school students play sports and are eligible for the award. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ashley Hardin, left, and her mother, Tracy Hardin, enjoyed about 90 minutes on the field before the NFL game Sunday between the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ashley Hardin, left, and her mother, Tracy Hardin, enjoyed about 90 minutes on the field before the NFL game Sunday between the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

CHARLOTTE — Ashley Hardin knew the honor was big.

Being recognized as one of just 10 Community Captain Award winners from North and South Carolina by the Carolina Panthers really began to hit the East Bladen High School senior about halftime of Sunday’s game. That’s when the filmed pregame ceremony, including presentation of a game ball with her name on it, was shared on the big video boards in Bank of America Stadium in front of more than 70,000 fans.

“To see myself on the video board and hear my name called — that was awesome,” Hardin said.

In North Carolina, more than 200,000 play high school sports. In South Carolina, there’s nearly 100,000. All were eligible.

“When I saw my name, and then the ball, and there were only 10 — I was like ‘Woah, I really accomplished something,’” she said. “I was texting with one of the others I met, and I didn’t think it was that big of a deal until I got there. It was definitely something awesome.”

Hardin, the daughter of Tracy and Wilt Hardin of Elizabethtown, was recognized for her combination of work in the classroom, the community and in athletics. The Panthers, in partnership with Guy Roofing, made a $500 donation in Hardin’s name to the East Bladen athletic department.

She and Tracy spent the day as guests of the Panthers, including about 90 minutes on the field before the game.

“Being able to go down on the field for an hour and half, I would have never imagined,” Hardin said. “Getting recognized with the ball, and then at halftime, to see myself on the video board and hear my name called — that was awesome.”

Gifted as an athlete, she’s also made a mark in the community. Her plans for the future include a bachelor’s in nursing and becoming a registered nurse. UNC Wilmington and East Carolina are her top choices for the pursuit.

She wants, she said, to have “the ability to wake up and help someone else, to save a life.”

Hardin, a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, first learned about this Panthers program from athletics director and girls basketball coach Patty Evers. Next up was completion of the nomination form.

That included sharing grade point average, athletic and academic scholarship offers, a statement of recommendation for the award, academic awards and achievements, club and organization memberships, community service and a letter of recommendation from someone other than a parent or guardian.

For the Lady Eagles, she’s a member of the tennis, basketball and soccer teams. She teamed with senior Ting Lin to reach the 2-A Eastern Regional in doubles this fall. Last spring, she was named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 2-A Region 6 team. In basketball last winter, she was named honorable mention Three Rivers Conference.

She was also part of the school’s homecoming court last month.

Hardin is a member of the National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Government and HOSA at East Bladen. HOSA is an acronym for Health Occupations Students of America, the former name for the national career and technical student organization Future Health Professionals.

She was a volunteer during two hurricanes, Matthew in 2016 and Florence two months ago. Part of her effort during the second of those storms was helping coordinate the bottled water brought to the county, and taking meals to the fire department in Garland and to workers staying at the Future Farmers of America camp at White Lake.

Hardin wasn’t shy about sharing her affinity for the Panthers on her nomination.

“I included that in my write-up,” she said, “that me and my dad sit on the couch and call plays.”

Sunday was her first time attending an NFL game. The memory will last a lifetime.

“It was exciting to be able to go out there and honor your school,” Hardin said. “That was pretty awesome. Not many people probably know about a little town in Bladen County.”

Thanks to Hardin, now they know a little bit more.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ashley Hardin, seventh from left, is an East Bladen High School senior honored Sunday at the Carolina Panthers’ game with Seattle. Hardin was named one of 10 recipients as a Community Captain. Those chosen are from across North and South Carolina, where more than 300,000 high school students play sports and are eligible for the award. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ashleyhardin1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ashley Hardin, seventh from left, is an East Bladen High School senior honored Sunday at the Carolina Panthers’ game with Seattle. Hardin was named one of 10 recipients as a Community Captain. Those chosen are from across North and South Carolina, where more than 300,000 high school students play sports and are eligible for the award. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ashley Hardin, left, and her mother, Tracy Hardin, enjoyed about 90 minutes on the field before the NFL game Sunday between the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ashleyhardin2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ashley Hardin, left, and her mother, Tracy Hardin, enjoyed about 90 minutes on the field before the NFL game Sunday between the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.