DUBLIN — Dennis Troy, the chairman of the Bladen Community College trustees, attended the national leadership congress of the Association of Community College Trustees in New York City.

Troy is a member of the ACCT board as well.

The event brought together more than 2,000 trustees, presidents, chancellors, government officials, foundation representatives and experts. New models, innovations and trends were the subject of several gatherings during the meetings, a news release from the college said.

“Community colleges are uniquely committed to access to high-quality higher education for all citizens, as well as a vital pipeline to the jobs that support communities and keep our country going strong,” Troy said in the release. “This position on the national board and the opportunity to participate in the ACCT Leadership Congress gives me a unique perspective of community colleges on a broader scale. I hope to bring what I learned and experienced to Bladen Community College and my community.”

Troy has previously served three years on the board for the Southern Region of ACCT. He’s also been on the ACCT executive committee.

Contributed photo

Dennis Troy, chairman of the Bladen Community College trustees, chats with Dr. Stephen Scott, the retiring president of Wake Technical Community College. Scott was given a special recognition during the national leadership congress of the Association of Community College Trustees. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Bladen-CC-troy.jpg Contributed photo

