Olsen: Feeding the finicky blackbird

Did you ever notice how certain birds pick through the feeder for certain seeds over others?

Those wild birds know what they like and the proof is in the feeders. Each year about this time the dust is blown off an old U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service research report of wild bird’s preference for 16 types of seeds backed up by over 7 million observations.

The most popular choice of seed-eating birds: black Ooil sunflower seed. Serve it often and freely. It’s the pizza of the aviary world.

Black oil sunflower is the favorite choice for northern cardinal, purple finch, white-breasted nuthatch, house finch, American goldfinch, evening grosbeak and white-throated sparrow.

Millet is the favorite choice for brown-headed cowbird, mourning doves, northern junco, house sparrow, song sparrow and tree sparrow. While there may not be a perfect way to feed wild birds, the following tips can help you succeed:

• Blended sunflower and wild bird seed mixtures are a safe bet for satisfying the appetite of the majority of wild birds.

• Place sunflower seed on elevated platforms (4 feet or more off the ground). Place millet and other mixtures on a slightly elevated platform close to or directly on the ground.

• Use tube feeders for thistle (the local favorite choice for gold finches).

As forest stewards, we are always looking for natural plant foods to sustain wildlife, so don’t overlook the cedars, sweetgums, black gum, and pines for sustaining birds during winter months. Try to maintain a diversity of evergreen, shrub, perennial, and annual plant species at forest and field edges, as well as in the yard where many songbirds congregate, feed and roost.

Call the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Bladen County at 910-862-4591 or visit the office at 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown to pick up free, researched-based publications.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_nancyolsen-1.jpg

Nancy Olsen is a contributing columnist to the Bladen Journal.

Nancy Olsen is a contributing columnist to the Bladen Journal.