ELIZABETHTOWN — FEMA will close its Disaster Recovery Center in Elizabethtown on Thursday, a news release says.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened the center at 450 Smith Circle the second week of October, nearly a month after Hurricane Florence struck the region. The DRC closes for good at 6 p.m.

Even though the center is closing, help for people will still remain available. Registration is open until Dec. 13.

The ways to get help include:

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week. Contact information can be updated, questions about FEMA letters can be asked, information about home inspections is available, and the appeals process can be discussed.

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Download the FEMA mobile app or the ReadyNC app to a cellphone.

To find another disaster recovery center still open, use the FEMA mobile app or ReadyNC app, or go online to FEMA.gov/DRC.

For questions about a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan, call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email them at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Their website is sba.gov/disaster.

The statewide referral service, for unmet disaster-related needs, can be reached by calling 211.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal