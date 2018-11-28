Highway Patrol troopers say they were successful in the recent holiday weekend challenge, with fatalities reported in connection to the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenege.

The operation included seven states on the I-40 corridor. An estimated 50 million Americans were expected to travel more than 50 miles from home for the holiday weekend.

State troopers were out Wednesday through Sunday of last weekend, placed roughly every 20 miles along the interstate to enforce traffic violations.

The Highway Patrol said there were no fatalities in the state; there were 31 collisions.