ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual Low Income Energy Assistance Program begins Monday, says a news release from the Department of Social Services in Bladen County.

Applications are accepted through March 31.

The release says only households containing an elderly person age 60 and above or a disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to apply for benefits from Dec. 3-31, or until funds are exhausted.

All other households can apply for LIEAP benefits from Jan. 1 to March 31, or until funds are exhausted.

Business hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The program provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expense. All households determined eligible must provide the agency with the name of the vendor for which they would like payment remitted.

For additional information contact Bladen County Department of Social Services at 910-862-6888.