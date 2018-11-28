ELIZABETHTOWN — Motorists traveling out of town are getting choosy about where they gas up.

Across the state, gas prices are fluctuating by margins of more than 25 cents a gallon. It has been that way since before the Thanksgiving holiday, with a general trend of prices dropping.

AAA Carolinas said prices are headed toward their lowest mark this year. The fluctuations are simply a matter of competition between retailers, the association said.

“Carolinians are getting an early holiday gift in the form of cheaper gas prices,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for the American Automobile Association based in Charlotte. “Prices are likely to continue to drop slightly and remain low as we continue to use winter-blend gasoline. This is the time of year when motorists can expect to see fluctuating prices at gas stations as retailers compete during the winter-driving season, when demand is typically low.”

The current average of $2.43 is nearing the $2.36 last seen in January.

In North Carolina on Tuesday, the average in Fayetteville had dropped from $2.61 per gallon of unleaded a month earlier to $2.31. Wilmington had dropped from $2.66 to $2.52 for the same time frame, AAA said.

On GasBuddy.com, prices in Elizabethtown and White Lake ranged from $2.49 to $2.59 on Wednesday afternoon. A $2.39 was reported in Bladenboro.

Prices across the state over the holiday weekend fluctuated greatly and continued into the week.

Wednesday afternoon, gas could be found in Fayetteville for $2.09. Sunday in the suburbs of Charlotte, it was under $2.20.

On the other end of the spectrum, it was more than $2.50 in Greenville on Thanksgiving Day. It was over $2.60 in places in the Triangle on Saturday.

In South Carolina, where the state gas tax is lower, prices at Myrtle Beach on Tuesday were averaging $2.20. In Rock Hill, just south of Charlotte, the average was $2.11.

Across the Carolinas, the average price per gallon could be nearly half a dollar difference

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal