Community calendar

Dec. 1

• The 45th annual Bladenboro Christmas Parade is at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Bladenboro.

Dec. 3

• Bladen County Commissioners, special meeting, is at 5 p.m. in the commissioners room of the courthouse.

• Bladen County Commissioners, regular meeting, is at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners room of the courthouse.

Dec. 7

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. People who are interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome.

• Compassionate Friends Border Belt Chapter meets at 3 p.m. at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. Any adult who has experienced a loss of their child, grandchild or sibling is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Jean Cross Burney at joanssister@hotmail.com or on Facebook.

Dec. 11

• A public information session about GenX is at Bladen Community College Auditorium, 7418 NC 41, Dublin. This is the seventh such session. Topics will include updates on the following: post-Hurricane Florence sampling, carbon water filter pilot project and related sampling results, drinking water well sampling results, rainwater sampling results and thermal oxidizer air permit status. State health officials will also discuss recent blood serum and urine analysis, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently released draft toxicity assessment for GenX and the upcoming community health survey.

Dec. 15

• Deadline for applications for the 12th annual Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project Pageant. For more information, contact Minnie Price at 910-872-5333 or 910-872-1712.

Dec. 21

