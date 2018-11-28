Bladen at center of 9th District confirmation delay

RALEIGH — The North Carolina elections board is investigating absentee ballot “irregularities” in the 9th Congressional District — a probe that apparently led board members to delay finalizing the district’s election results.

Elections board spokesman Patrick Gannon confirmed probe details Wednesday, the day after the board voted to push back a decision on the 9th District until at least Friday.

Gannon separately said a board investigator took absentee ballot request forms and ballot envelopes from Bladen County, partially in the district. Bladen elections board Chairman Bobby Ludlum said the investigator took “several” mail-in ballot envelopes right after Election Day.

Republican Mark Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the eight-county district. The board’s website shows less than 700 mail-in absentee ballots were cast for the race in Bladen County.

Member Joshua Malcolm of Robeson County lives in the 9th District and made the motion to delay race certification until at least Friday, when the board is to reconvene. Malcolm’s motion cited a state law that reads the board can “take any other action necessary to assure that an election is determined without taint of fraud or corruption and without irregularities that may have changed the result of an election.”

Before board members went behind closed doors, Malcolm said he was concerned about “unfortunate activities that have been happening down in my part of the state, and I am not going to turn a blind eye to what took place to the best of my understanding.”

Spokesmen for the Harris and McCready campaigns didn’t respond to texts Tuesday seeking comment on the board’s decision. McCready conceded the race the day after Election Day, when unofficial totals had Harris ahead by less than 1,900 votes. He didn’t change his mind later this month when additional absentee and provisional ballots counted cut the margin in half.

Harris, a Southern Baptist minister from Charlotte, appears in line to succeed GOP Rep. Robert Pittenger, who lost to Harris in the Republican primary in May. Democrats nationwide have won close to 40 additional seats while taking back control of the House come January. If Harris prevails, Republicans will continue to hold 10 of the 13 seats within the North Carolina delegation.

State Republican Party Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse said in an interview it is clear Harris won the race and unless the board soon certifies the results he expects the matter will end up in court. Congressional terms begin Jan. 3. The board does have authority to order new elections in some circumstances if five of the nine members agree.

In December 2016, the state board agreed to send to federal prosecutors what its staff had uncovered while scrutinizing the November 2016 election and absentee ballots in Bladen County. The board didn’t disclose at the time what it had found.

Voting machine failures and allegations of voter fraud and suppression have been front and center during this year’s elections nationwide. North Carolina voters this month also approved a constitutional amendment this month mandating photo identification to vote in person.

