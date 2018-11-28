More than $8 million has been funded to Bladen County through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration since Hurricane Florence.

John Mills, a spokesman for FEMA, confirmed the amount in an email to the Bladen Journal on Wednesday.

Hurricane Florence struck the region on the morning of Sept. 14, causing 41 deaths and $17 billion in damage statewide. Elizabethtown received 35.93 inches of rainfall, and the Cape Fear River had historic flooding not seen in more than 70 years.

Total funding from FEMA for Bladen County stands at $5.6 million, with SBA funding at $3 million.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper asked Congress to provide another $6.3 billion in federal recovery funds to the state on top of the $2.5 billion already expected. The $8.8 billion would make up about half of the total damage.

Mills said about 90 flood insurance claims have been filed, with $2.6 million in flood insurance claims paid to policyholders.

“For needs not covered by insurance, FEMA has provided $3.1 million in grants to about 1,000 Bladen County households for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs and other needs such as replacing personal property,” Mills wrote.

He said about 100 loans have been approved by the SBA. These are for homeowners, renters and businesses in the county.

Statewide, in mid-November two months after the hurricane, federal disaster aid to North Carolina totaled $869 million.

FEMA is still accepting applications for assistance. It closed its Disaster Recovery Center in Elizabethtown on Thursday evening.

Even though the center is closed, help for people will still remain available. Registration is open until Dec. 13.

The ways to get help include:

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week. Contact information can be updated, questions about FEMA letters can be asked, information about home inspections is available, and the appeals process can be discussed.

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Download the FEMA mobile app or the ReadyNC app to a cellphone.

• To find another disaster recovery center still open, use the FEMA mobile app or ReadyNC app, or go online to FEMA.gov/DRC.

• For questions about a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan, call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email them at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Their website is sba.gov/disaster.

• Survivors who received initial rental assistance from FEMA may qualify for continued assistance. There are eligibility requirements. Help is available at 800-621-3362, at a disaster recovery center or by going online to FEMA.gov/DRC.

• The statewide referral service, for unmet disaster-related needs, can be reached by calling 211.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

