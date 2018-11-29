TAR HEEL — A billboard has been erected by a Facebook group hoping to generate awareness and raise funds to file suits against Chemours and DuPont.

One of the new signs, which is the closest to Chemours, can been seen on the northbound side of N.C. 87, heading toward Fayetteville from Elizabethtown.

Beth Kline-Markesino, administrator of the group, wrote about the billboards this week on the social media page.

“With your donations to our organization, we are able to accomplish more goals towards clean water,” she said in her post. “N.C. Stop Genx will not stop until we have clean water. Please help us reach our goal.”

The Facebook group started the day that they heard about the water crisis, and stemmed from a conversation between two moms in the comments section online of an article. The group went from 6,000 memebers in a few days to 10,000 by the end of the week. Currently the group has about 11,000 members. The concerned group members spread all the way to Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington, to residents right in Bladen County near the plant.

The StarNews newspaper, in Wilmington, was first to report on GenX in the Cape Fear River, which supplies drinking water downstream to that area.

“Our members help us put the billboard up,” she told the Bladen Journal on Wednesday. “We raised money. We really wanted to let Chemours know that we are tired, tired of being poisoned.”

She said this has been going on for 39 years, unbeknownst to them.

“We wanted to let them know that our voices are loud,” she said. “We wanted to let everyone know that driving in and out of town what exactly Chemours is doing, because a lot of people don’t know still.”

She said that some people think it is fixed, and it’s not. Kine-Markesino said that the issue is bigger than just GenX.

“It’s 47 other chemicals,” she said.

She has been doing a massive amount of research on these chemicals. Other chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl substances have been linked to reproductive and developmental, liver, kidney and immunological effects in laboratory animals she said.

“We are not the only community that Chemours and DuPont have done this to,” she said.

Kine-Markesino pointed out similar situations in West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan, and globally in Australia and Italy as well. Her group wants to put a stop to it for the community.

“It was perfect time when it was put up,” she said. “The EPA had just had their assessment of GenX that came out and then there was the filing of the consent order, too.”

The billboard closest to Chemours is one of two that have been put up, with the other one being located south in Leland. The billboards were put up through contributions and as of now they are expected to stay up at least through April. The group raised about $1,200.

“Our next step is filing a lawsuit against Chemours,” Kline-Markesino said. “But we need to raise more money to do that.”

She said the group is probable to file the lawsuit in Bladen County, but is not entirely sure yet.

