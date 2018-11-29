Schools make calendar adjustments

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor explains the modifications of the current school calendar. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor explains the modifications of the current school calendar.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The regular school calendar was modified at the last Board of Education meeting with workdays being moved around and semester lengths changing.

The first semester will now end Jan. 30, which is moved from Jan. 18. The workdays have been moved from Jan. 22 and 23 to Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

“We are going to take those 13 days that we were out,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. “We know that the state has forgiven that time but there is still instruction that has to take place. That will shorten the second semester by a few days.” The goal is to split this and give everyone a chance to prepare for the changes and not be totally without all that instruction time.

“This change for the most part will not affect middle schools and high schools. We feel this adjustment will help make up for the time missed during the storm.”

The early college will also see some changes. The end date of the first semester has been moved to Dec. 20 to coincide with the other calendars for the Christmas holiday. This day was moved to the spring semester for May 20.

Dec. 20 was changed to an annual leave day.

The early college was also set to have a 185-day calendar, so the makeup for Oct. 11, for Hurricane Michael, will be May 21, which is the new last day for the students.

Dec. 19 is the end of the first semester and May 21 as the last day and an early release day.

“At the end of the year the teacher workday will be changed from May 22 to the 24th as required workdays,” Taylor said.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor explains the modifications of the current school calendar. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BOEcalendar.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor explains the modifications of the current school calendar.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.