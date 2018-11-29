BLADENBORO — Plans are in place for the 45th annual Christmas parade in Bladenboro, and Commissioner Gene Norton says it is going to be a lot of fun.

“It’s been going on I don’t know how many years,” Norton said Wednesday. “I’ve been a part of this for many years and I look forward to it.”

Norton, a longtime parade participant, said that it is real treat for him and the community. He used to ride in a car and he said that it has been one of the biggest highlights of the holiday season for him.

“People come out and have a lot fun,” he said, adding that he enjoys seeing the kids come out and get candy, and that the adults love watching them chase after it.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. The route is about 1.5 miles, with lineup starting at 9:30.

“It’s the excitement of season,” he said. “We all have a good time.”

Norton said it will bring people into town that don’t normally come into town a lot.

“Now I get to ride on a float, and I enjoy seeing the people,” he added.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal