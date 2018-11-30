DUBLIN — From across the varied spectrum of the community he has touched, friends and colleagues came to say thank you to Dr. William Findt on Thursday evening.

The Bladen Community College president is retiring at the end of the year, effective Jan. 1. An intimate ceremony on campus opened with a special presentation from the 6th Corps of Cadets from the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy and closed with state Rep. William Brisson presenting Findt with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

In between were voices of praise for his leadership and vision, and more than one story that left the 50-year educator with a belly laugh. Part retirement reception and part roasting was a description to which Findt agreed.

Jeff Kornegay, Missi Hester, Sharon Coe, Barbara Knight, Dr. Robert Taylor, Ray Britt and Dennis Troy preceded words of appreciation from Findt.

“There have been challenges,” Findt said, acknowledging comments from Troy, the chairman of the college’s trustees. “It’s a great institution and I recognized that in my first few days here. The faculty is so in tune to the students.”

And, he said, it’s not always like that.

He thanked his wife, Jo-Anne, and several individuals. He also expressed thanks to the county commissioners, with a nod to the allocation rising each year of his tenure.

Troy, a skilled orator, said Findt embodies character, commitment, integrity and compassion.

“You’ve put together,” he said to Findt, getting a bit more serious after crowd-pleasing humorous anecdotes, “an act that is hard to follow. And that’s good for Bladen Community College.”

Hester, the president’s executive assistant, said she’s “watched the college be transformed with immense support of the faculty.”

And that faculty, said its Senate President Coe, wasn’t always sure of Findt’s direction. But they were willing to trust him, and go with him.

“Tireless leadership and guidance,” she said in describing Findt. “Your knowledge and experience brought Bladen to where it is today.”

Kornegay, the executive vice president of the school, said the outgoing president has been “a pillar in the community, a rock at the college.”

Taylor, superintendent of Bladen County Schools, said two things stood out: Findt’s commitment as an educator, and being a friend.

“Our foundation board has excelled, and that’s to your leadership,” Knight, a member of the Bladen Community College Foundation board, said to Findt.

Britt, chairman of the county commissioners, noted that the president had inherited some of the faculty still in place and welcomed new members. He credited the president with how well they work for the betterment of the college.

On the lighter side, he shared a moment he had with Findt’s wife at his store on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

On one occasion since retirement plans were announced earlier this year, Jo-Anne leaned over to tell Britt, “Please help me find him something to do.”

Family and some travel are likely, Findt has said. But he’ll also remain visible in the community, saying for example he’ll remain a regular at the monthly luncheons of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kornegay, in wrapping up the evening, said “more than anything else, he’s a change agent.”

And he shared the story of Findt’s tenure getting started, and the president tweaking and making changes as he went. Many times, in fact. So much so that Kornegay said he finally got the gumption on one occasion to advise his boss, “You’ve changed a lot of things. I’m not sure how everyone is going to handle more. Maybe we ought to slow down just a bit.”

The chuckles subsided, and Kornegay assured, “Change means growth.”

A similar observation from the vice president was that Findt was leaving the college in a better place than he found it.

And Findt added a final word for Kornegay’s story, confirming that it was true.

“But the rest of the story,” he said, “is that I did listen. We didn’t make the change that time.”

Close observers — Kornegay included — tell of many he did make, with positive results.

The next change is a step into the world of retirement. On this evening and thereafter, his friends and colleagues are wishing him the best.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

