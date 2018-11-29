Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Dr. William Findt salutes as he passes the 6th Corps of Cadets from the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy on Thursday during a Trooping of the Line. The academy has been supported significantly by Findt and the college. To Findt's right is 1st Capt. Joscelynn Coleman.

Dr. William Findt, left, is retiring at the end of the year and was honored at a reception Thursday.

Dr. William Findt, middle, shares a moment with 1st Capt. Joscelynn Coleman, left, and Cadet 2nd Lt. Taylor Gore from the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy's 6th Corps of Cadets. Findt has been a significant supporter of the academy and the Corps performed a Trooping of the Line as the preliminary to the outgoing president's retirement ceremony.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Dr. William Findt salutes 1st Capt. Joscelynn Coleman of the 6th Corps of Cadets from the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy. Findt, an ardent supporter of the academy, was honored by the Corps with a Trooping of the Line.

Dr. William Findt, right, shares a moment with Dennis Troy at a reception Thursday. Findt is retiring at the end of the year. Troy is the chairman of the college's trustees.

Rep. William Brisson, right, presents the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Gov. Roy Cooper to Dr. William Findt, the retiring president of Bladen Community College. Findt's wife Joanne is by his side.