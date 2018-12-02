Community calendar

Editor’s note: Submit items to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

* * *

Dec. 4

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., conference room of the Bladen County Health Department.

• Bladenboro Housing Authority Board, 6 p.m.

• Clarkton Town Board, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. People who are interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome.

• Compassionate Friends Border Belt Chapter meets at 3 p.m. at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. Any adult who has experienced a loss of their child, grandchild or sibling is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Jean Cross Burney at joanssister@hotmail.com or on Facebook.

Dec. 10

• Board of Education, 6 p.m., meeting room of the Board of Education Building, 1489 U.S. 701.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Dec. 11

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

• DEQ public information session about GenX, 6 p.m., at Bladen Community College Auditorium, 7418 N.C. 41, Dublin. This is the seventh such session. Topics will include updates on the following: post-Hurricane Florence sampling, carbon water filter pilot project and related sampling results, drinking water well sampling results, rainwater sampling results and thermal oxidizer air permit status. State health officials will also discuss recent blood serum and urine analysis, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently released draft toxicity assessment for GenX and the upcoming community health survey.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., at multi-purpose building.

• Boost the ‘Boro, 6:30 p.m., at Farmers Market.

• White Lake Town Council, 7 p.m., at Council Chamber.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Dec. 15

• Deadline for applications for the 12th annual Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project Pageant. For more information, contact Minnie Price at 910-872-5333 or 910-872-1712.

Dec. 17

• Dublin Town Board, 6 p.m., at Town Hall.

• Bladen County Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Room of courthouse.

Dec. 18

• Clarkton Housing Authority, 6 p.m., at Oakdale Homes.

• White Lake Planning Board, 7 p.m., at Council Chamber.

Dec. 19

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation meeting, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Dec. 21

