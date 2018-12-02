Partnership yielding dividends

Contributed photo Travis Locklear, Sondra Guyton, Dr. William Fint, Cody Tucker and the Rev. Kinsey Barrow of Southeastern Carolina Crossroads gather on the occasion of Tucker receiving his Work Readiness silver level certificate. Locklear, Guyton and Findt are with Bladen Community College. Contributed photo Travis Locklear, Sondra Guyton, Dr. William Fint, Cody Tucker and the Rev. Kinsey Barrow of Southeastern Carolina Crossroads gather on the occasion of Tucker receiving his Work Readiness silver level certificate. Locklear, Guyton and Findt are with Bladen Community College.

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College’s partnership with Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is continuing to pay dividends for county residents.

The two entities have joined to help those facing the challenges of drug addiction and alcoholism. The college placed a computer lab on the Southeastern campus, enabling residents to access online courses and complete study requirements to complete a course of study. This includes the general equivalency diploma, or GED.

Southeastern is a faith-based nonprofit, with a 60-day residential facility dedicated to assisting men, young and not so young, in the process of reclaiming their lives from drug addiction and alcoholism.

Dr. William Findt, Sondra Guyton and Travis Locklear each attended a recent ceremony for Cody Tucker. Findt is the college president, Guyton is vice president for Workforce and Continuing Education and Locklear is director of College Readiness.

The Rev. Kinsey Barrow, Southeastern’s administrator, shared that Cody had told him that he had not ever finished anything.

“Today,” Barrow said, “he has achieved these recognizable credentials and is also graduating from our residential, faith based program. No longer does he have the claim of not finishing.”

Findt told those in attendance, “Because of the work of our local Opioid Addiction Task Force, Bladen Community College and Southeastern Carolina Crossroads were able to identify the need to support those facing adversity in overcoming their addictions. Cody along with future residents who complete their study will have prospects of increased employment opportunities by obtaining a National Career Readiness Certification.”

