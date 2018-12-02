Taylor speaks at Bladen C.C.

Contributed photo Dr. Robert Taylor was recently the guest speaker for the Minority Male Success Initiative Program at Bladen Community College. Contributed photo Dr. Robert Taylor was recently the guest speaker for the Minority Male Success Initiative Program at Bladen Community College.

DUBLIN — Dr. Robert Taylor, Bladen County Schools superintendent, was recently the guest speaker for the Minority Male Success Initiative Program at Bladen Community College.

Taylor shared his experiences as a college student striving to meet his goals as well as strategies that he has found effective in his career and life. Dr. Taylor charged those in attendance to be passionate about something worthy, to have a strong work ethic, be a gentleman, seek out mentors, and always consider what can be done to make the work a better place.

The Minority Male Success Initiative program enhances the academic experience of minority male students enrolled at Bladen Community College. The program aims to provide a culturally enriched environment and provide students with counsel on academics, employment, decision making, study skills and positive development in hopes of increasing student retention and graduation rates.

