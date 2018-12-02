FEMA centers change hours

RALEIGH — Hours for each of the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers still open have changed.

The centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All centers are closed on Sundays.

Survivors can also get help online or by phone. Individuals and businesses in counties included in the North Carolina federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence may register for assistance before the Dec. 13 deadline.

To register, call 800-621-3362, or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. There is also a FEMA mobile app and the ReadyNC app.

Information on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s low-interest disaster loans is available at the SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visiting SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.