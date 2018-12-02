Speakers announced for UNCP graduations

Chapel Hill, NC - September 26, 2016 Margaret Spellings is an education administrator and American politician. Spellings is the President of the University of North Carolina system, overseeing the seventeen campuses since March 1, 2016. Chapel Hill, NC - September 26, 2016 Margaret Spellings is an education administrator and American politician. Spellings is the President of the University of North Carolina system, overseeing the seventeen campuses since March 1, 2016.

PEMBROKE — Margaret Spellings and Holden Hansen are the speakers for commencement exercises at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke next weekend.

Spellings is the UNC System president. She’ll deliver the address during the Winter Commencement undergraduate ceremony Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. in the English E. Jones Center.

Hansen, a theater professor and 2018 recipient of the Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching, brings the message at the Graduate School ceremony Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at Givens Performing Arts Center.

