Charges filed for prescription med

ELIZABETHTOWN — A narcotics investigation in the 1700 block of East Broad Street by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office ended Sunday with an arrest.

Michael Anthony Smith Jr., also known as T.J., is a resident there and faces several drug charges. The 29-year-old sold prescription medications to undercover officers, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.

In addition to four charges related to having or selling drugs and drug paraphernalia, Smith is charged with a container violation, driving while license revoked and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Bail was set at $78,000.