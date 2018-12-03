ELIZABETHTOWN — Deputies arrested a Clarkton suspect Sunday accused as a cocaine dealer.

Tramel Lamar Howell, 23, of the 40 block of P&W Drive in Bladenboro, is accused of selling cocaine to undercover officers, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted an investigation in the 500 block of Booker T. Washington Road in Clarkton. Howell faces charges for selling or delivering cocaine, and having possession with intent to manufacture cocaine.

Bail was set at $500,000.

The release said the Sheriff’s Office worked with N.C. Probation and Parole in the probe.