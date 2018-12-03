Methamphetamine lab near White Lake shut down

Albert Milton Thomas II Albert Milton Thomas II

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it has partnered with other law enforcement agencies to shut down a methamphetamine lab near White Lake.

Albert Milton Thomas II, age 57 of the 7500 block of N.C. 41, Elizabethtown, is facing multiple charges related to methamphetamine, controlled substances and cocaine. The residence is near the intersection of N.C. 41 and U.S. 701 and has an Elizabethtown address, though it is much closer in proximity to White Lake.

Bail for Thomas was set at $50,000.

Sheriff Jim McVicker and White Lake Police Chief Bruce Smith, in a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, say White Lake police first observed activity leading to an investigation. Public cooperation helped in the probe.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called when the investigation reached a point of discovering methamphetamine manufacturing precursors and cocaine. The scene was processed and the meth-making lab destroyed, the release said.

